Punch Brook Road

A gate and no trespassing signs are deterring visitors and deliveries to Joan Emerson’s home on Punch Brook Road in Franklin. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

FRANKLIN — A case arising from the privatization of a city road is headed for mediation on Dec. 19 after a Merrimack County Superior Court judge determined there are questions of “material fact” in whether Joan Emerson’s rights as a resident of the road outweigh any public benefit to the city in its closure.

Raymond and Lillian Emerson contacted Franklin City Manager Judie Milner in January 2021, asking to discontinue a section of Punch Brook Road, a Class VI highway, which runs through their property. In the letter, they announced their intention to seek assistance from an organization such as the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests or the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in protecting wildlife on their property.

