The New Hampshire State Police activated the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System on Tuesday, seeking to locate a Franklin man.
Police asked for the public's assistance in locating Shawn Kelly McConaha, 61, who was last seen leaving his residence at 40 Timberland Drive at about noon on Tuesday. He was wearing jeans and a grey t-shirt. McConaha suffers from mental and cognitive disabilities, police said in a press release, and has been known to hitchhike and accept rides from strangers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Hale of the Franklin Police Department at 603-934-2535, or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381.
