LACONIA — No one was injured Sunday after police discovered three pipe bombs beneath a porch at 171 Oak St.
David T. Tortorello, 53, who was said to be staying in the building, was arrested Sunday on three felony charges of possession of an infernal machine, one for each device recovered.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said Tortorello was not a lessee, but was living with a friend.
“The resident of 171 Oak St. apartment six called us because she observed a male subject drop a package underneath her deck. It was initially believed to be a suspicious package or drug drop,” Canfield said. “[We] did a precursory search of the package, and it appeared to be an explosive device, so we requested assistance from the state police bomb squad. In the meantime we did shelter in place for residents of the apartment building.”
The bomb squad determined the package contained three live pipe bombs, simple but dangerous improvised explosive devices capable of creating lethal shrapnel. According to Canfield, the devices were taken to an undisclosed safe location and detonated.
“Thank God no one got hurt,” Canfield said. “The devices were rendered safe, we called in our detective division, and they were able to obtain video evidence and identify a suspect.
“Sunday late afternoon, we made a felony stop at the corner of Union and Messer, where [Tortorello] was detained,” Canfield said. “Detectives conducted further interviews and had enough probable cause to charge him with three Class A felony charges.”
There were reports of 12 people living in the apartment building.
“I don't think he lives in the building,” said John Davis, who has lived at 171 Oak St. for eight years. Davis was unaware of the incident until Monday, when interviewed by the press. Davis claimed to have not seen police personnel on site and knew nothing of the shelter-in-place order.
“I was going for a walk, and on my way home, a police officer came up to me and told me that there was a suspicious package, and he told me I can stay inside, or I can leave,” said Amber Bolduc, another resident of the building. “It's scary. I have two small kids up stairs.”
Bolduc chose to shelter in place, where she spotted six police cars. “I saw the guy in the bomb suit,” Bolduc said. “I could see it from my back window.”
Bolduc said she had never heard Tortorello's name, but a resident named Steven had several people living with him.
Tortorello was arraigned Monday in Belknap County Superior Court. Judge Elizabeth Leonard denied the defense's request that Tortorello be released on personal recognizance bail.
Assistant County Attorney Whitney Skinner highlighted Tortorello's criminal record, which dates back to the 1990s. His record includes convictions for simple assaults, thefts, witness tampering, criminal mischief, drug-related felonies and a DUI.
During the bail hearing, it was revealed that Tortorello admitted to placing a set of plastic bags under the Oak Street apartment building's porch. The bags contained three pipe bombs made of plastic piping and gunpowder, according to police.
“There is no indication that Mr. Tortorello knew what was inside the package,” public defender Ezra Cahn argued. “What is described in the probable cause statement is merely that he knew there was PVC pipe, which anyone touching the package would be able to feel and tell that it was PVC pipe. There's no statement that he knew there was gunpowder in it.”
Leonard ordered Tortorello held in preventative detention, adding that he represented a clear danger to the community.
If convicted, Tortorello could face fines up to $1,000 and 10 years in prison for each pipe bomb.
The Laconia Police Department is still investigating the incident.
