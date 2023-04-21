When a Canterbury man, showing signs of experiencing a mental health crisis, was shot to death by two police officers in 2015, then-state Sen. Bob Giuda took a hard look at the event and concluded it was a needless tragedy.

Hagen Esty-Lennon died from gunshot wounds after two Haverhill police officers shot him on the roadside in Bath on July 6, 2015. Esty-Lennon, who was holding a knife, lunged at the officers just seconds before they discharged their weapons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.