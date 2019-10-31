PLYMOUTH — Selectmen at their Oct. 28 meeting adopted a declaration acknowledging a climate emergency.
The motion stated, “I move that we, the Select Board, hereby acknowledge the Climate Emergency and support efforts to support local, state, and federal actions to keep fossil fuels in the ground and facilitate a transition to a renewable energy future.”
Selectmen Steve Rand and Doug McLane presented the declaration to a packed meeting room. Rand said the effort came from a grassroots movement that started in July.
“We are the grassroots,” he said. “We are the very people who need to tell the folks who represent us that we must take action in order to solve this problem.… Our wish is to set a small precedent for others to follow. Plymouth Select Board is one of the most forward-looking governing bodies in the state, if not in the country. It is in the town’s interests as well as the individual interest that we address climate action.”
McLane said he felt fortunate to be in a democracy where such a declaration is possible. He asked the board to set an agenda for intent.
“Have the courage to take the first step to simply acknowledge that there is a climate emergency and keep fossil fuels in the ground,” McLane said, reminding the board that a declaration would not commit the town to any specific action or incur any costs. Rather, he said, it is the first step in getting the ball rolling on addressing the problems of climate change.
Board member Mike Ahern asked what the selectmen would actually be saying by voting for the resolution. He said, although he is “100 percent” in support of renewables, he was concerned about the words “keep fossil fuels in the ground.”
Ahern represents the board on the Economic Development Committee and said the selectmen should not be hindering development efforts in town.
Dick Hage, another member of the Economic Development Committee, said many others share the same concerns. Hage said, however, that, although we don’t know the answers yet, we know something must be done. With 97% of scientists and prominent national economists saying that keeping fossil fuels in the ground is the most economical and best way to address the problem of a decaying earth, he said, “We hope that Plymouth will be an example, along with other neighboring towns, that this will then advance to the state of New Hampshire and encourage the federal government to take action. We can’t do this alone. … We have an opportunity as a country, as a citizenry, to be leaders for our elected officials in D.C., to cause them to initiate the right kind of legislation that will encourage the development of wind and sun and small hydro to replace fossil fuels. Whether we can actually keep those fossil fuels in the ground, we don’t know. This is a simple effort. It doesn’t bind you; it doesn’t bind us. It’s an effort to say this is a flame we need to light under the real decision-makers.”
Bill Bolton added that working on a transition to renewable energy would facilitate keeping fossil fuels in the ground. Brian Dutille suggested that the transition may actually enhance development in the Plymouth area.
Jenny Thibeault made the motion to adopt the declaration as written and, when the vote passed, the crowd erupted in hoots and applause.
The Pemi Climate Emergency Coalition comprises about 80 active participants from the towns along the Pemigewasset River corridor and several hundred other members who participated in the various climate initiatives. Its first event was the Sept. 20 Climate Strike on the Plymouth Common, attended by 800 people and inspired by Greta Thunberg.
Inviting towns to acknowledge a climate emergency is intended to encourage people to talk about and understand the ramifications of climate change.
The coalition plans to present a petitioned warrant article on the subject at the March Plymouth Town Meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.