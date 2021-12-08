LACONIA — Plans for a condominium complex in Weirs Beach are moving forward, now that the project has been approved by the Planning Board, which on Tuesday made a point to praise the steps the developer had taken to allay local concerns.
The board gave unanimous approval for The Residences at 143 Endicott, a 48-unit development to be built on 8 acres situated at the intersection of Endicott Street North (Route 3) and Tower Street.
The vote followed a short discussion and brief public hearing.
Discussion on the application by Maggiore Companies of Woburn, Massachusetts, had been tabled from the board’s Nov. 9 meeting when several residents of the proposed subdivision raised concerns about the impact the project would have on the neighborhood, especially traffic on Tower Street.
At that earlier hearing, several speakers objected to the idea of two access points to the complex from Tower Street, a steep residential street which runs up Tower Hill between Lakeside Avenue and Route 3. Another concern was that headlights from cars exiting the complex onto Tower Street at night could shine into neighboring homes.
On Tuesday, Attorney Philip Brouillard and engineer Jon Rokeh, representing Maggiore, said the main entrance and exit for the subdivision would be on Route 3. One of the Tower Street access points would be gated and restricted to emergency vehicles only, while the other will be strictly for vehicles entering the complex.
They also said the arrangement of buildings on the site had been revised and retaining walls had been added to the plan.
“This is a perfect example of a developer working with neighbors to deal with their concerns,” board member Charlie St. Clair said. “It’s a breath of fresh air. Too often we see developers come in here and tell us, ‘We’re going to do (the project) this way because we can.’ It cost the developer some money to make these changes," he added.
Board Chair Peter Brunette echoed St. Clair’s comments, and thanked the developers for being sensitive to neighbors’ concerns.
Tower Hill resident Robert Sarsfield told the board he was extremely pleased how the developer had contacted him and other neighbors to hear concerns and then take steps to address the issues.
