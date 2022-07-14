LACONIA — For those anxious over finding an affordable place to live in the city, a decision by the Laconia Planning Board this week should come as a bit of good news.
The board unanimously approved a plan to build a 14-unit apartment building at 141 Water St., on land that is presently occupied by Water Street Cafe.
Ted Roy, who owns the restaurant and is the developer for the apartment building, told the board that the restaurant will continue in business.
Charles Howard of engineering firm Dubois & King told the board Tuesday that the proposed two-story building will contain 14 two-bedroom apartments.
“The stated goal is for [the apartments] to be affordable,” Planning Director Dean Trefethen told the board. “They are not subsidized. They are not low-income. They are market rate,” he continued. “But they are not luxury either. They’re going to be standard apartments.”
The board approved allowing the development to be considered under the city’s performance zoning ordinance which permits certain zoning regulations to be waived if a project is considered to be overall in the best interest of the city.
Significantly, this dispensation will allow for four more apartments than would normally be permitted on the half-acre site.
“It will help provide sorely needed housing at an affordable rate,” Trefethen said.
Roy told the board his restaurant will continue to operate.
On Thursday he said that he was looking at a number of different options and hoped to be able to announce a new location for the restaurant in the “upcoming months.” Roy added that he expected construction of the new apartment building would not begin until next spring.
“Water Street Cafe has a bright future,” he said. “We are appreciative of the Lakes Region, and we feel the Lakes Region appreciates us as well.”
