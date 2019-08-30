PLYMOUTH — The state Department of Transportation has announced that, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, nighttime paving operations will be taking place on NH Route 25 in Plymouth, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
This project includes the paving of the on and off-ramps to and from NH Route 25 and US Route 3. Alternating one-way traffic control will be used during the paving operations.
The paving activities will require the shutdown of the I-93 Southbound off-ramp to NH Route 25 westbound and the ramps from NH 25 to US Route 3. Ramp closure detours will be installed throughout the duration of the night work.
Paving will occur during the next three weeks, weather-permitting. Adverse weather conditions would delay the work.
The Statewide 41614 project is a pavement preservation and rehabilitation project that includes six Tier 2 roadway segments in the central and southwestern regions part of the State. Pike Industries is the prime contractor for the $4.9 million project, which is scheduled to be completed on Sept. 13.
