Lynette Fox sits in her power chair at the Main Street-Court Street intersection Monday at the point where she would normally cross the intersection. However the 2-inch drop between the sidewalk and the street would have made such a maneuver dangerous, so she was forced to take a lengthy detour. The condition had existed for four days after construction workers made preparation for the top coat of paving to be laid down. Standing next to Fox is her husband, David. (Michael Mortensen/Laconia Daily Sun)