LACONIA — Those with physical disabilities who rely on mobility aids to get around have been frustrated in their movements these last few days at one of the city’s busiest intersections.
Residents, many of them senior citizens, who use walkers or power chairs have been unable to use crosswalks at the Main Street-Court Street-Union Avenue intersection because of a 2-inch drop-off between the sidewalk and the surface of the street.
The situation means that some people have either had to forego traveling to nearby stores or have had to take a circuitous route to avoid what for them are perilous crossing points.
David Fox said the situation has been aggravating for his wife, Lynette, who uses a power chair to go any distance because of the effects of multiple sclerosis. The Foxes, who live on South Main Street, regularly go to Vista Foods, Walgreens pharmacy, and Family Dollar for their necessities.
The situation will be corrected once the intersection receives its final coat of pavement, expected to take place sometime Tuesday afternoon, city Public Works Director Wes Anderson said Monday.
“What are we supposed to do in the meantime?” asked Leslie Lafond, a resident of Sunrise Towers, who uses a walker.
The intersection was a construction zone all last summer and early fall while crews installed new underground utilities. When the base coat of pavement was laid down last fall, fill-up was put in to provide a tapered surface between the sidewalk and the street. However, that filler was removed late last week in preparation of installing the top layer of payment. Removing that material resulted in a dropoff between the sidewalks and the street.
“If you don’t take out the fill-up, the pavement (in that area) won’t stay in place because it is too thin,” Anderson explained.
He acknowledged that the procedure created a hazard for people with mobility issues. He said he has spoken to those involved with the projects to not take out the fill-up material so early in the future, and rather wait until just before the paving work is to begin.
Paving crews are expected to begin work Tuesday morning laying down the top asphalt surface at the Main-Church Street intersection, and then move on to pave a section of Veterans Square before moving onto Beacon Street West. The repaving of the Main-Court-Union intersection is supposed to be complete by the time crews end work for the day this afternoon, Anderson said. Putting the final pavement coat on Court Street as far as Keasor Court is expected to take the rest of the week, he added.
