LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction distributed $532,000 in grant funding to 60 child-oriented nonprofits Wednesday. In lieu of ceremonial checks, representatives of the recipient organizations spent a half hour learning from Corina Locke, the creative director of SnapRoot marketing, before a luncheon at the Huot Career and Technical Center.

“We heard from a lot of the nonprofits that digital marketing is an area that they would love some insight into and some help,” explained Children’s Auction Executive Director Jennifer Kelley. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.