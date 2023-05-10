LACONIA — When, like newspapers across the country, The Laconia Daily Sun found itself with a vacancy in its syndicated daily comic strips earlier this year, the editorial staff turned to readers to decide what should fill the gap. In more than 200 responses through online surveys, emails and in person conversations at the office, readers chose “Archie” because of its classic, nostalgic appeal and deep local ties.

“Archie” followed the misadventures of its titular character and his friends, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, in their picturesque-if-sleepy hometown of Riverdale. Plot pillars of the comic include the eternal love triangle of Archie, Betty and Veronica, and Jughead and Archie’s school misbehavior, though it features an array of forever-teenaged characters. The comic made regular appearances in hundreds of newspapers nationwide at its peak and its characters and setting appeared in the live-action television show “Riverdale,” which first aired in 2017.

