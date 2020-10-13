LACONIA — The state will begin drawing down the water levels in Lake Opechee and Lake Winnisquam in the coming days, according to the state Department of Environmental Services.
The lowering of Lake Opechee is scheduled to begin Saturday. By next Monday the water level will be 5 feet lower than usual. The lower level will last two weeks.
The level of Lake Winnisquam is not expected to drop noticeably until next Monday, when the process of drawing the lake level down 2 feet will begin.
The drawdowns give lakefront property owners a chance to conduct any necessary repairs to their waterfront.
On Oct. 30, flows at Lakeport Dam will be increased to refill Lake Opechee, and the level of Lake Winnisquam should begin to rise late in the day on Nov. 1, according to DES.
