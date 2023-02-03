NORTHFIELD — Southwick Elementary School has hired a behavior specialist to operate a student support center as part of its efforts to address what Superintendent Shannon Bartlett called “extreme” disciplinary problems among the district’s youngest pupils.

Bartlett said the school staff has been “working really hard” to get students to re-engage in learning. Responding to concerns expressed during the Winnisquam Regional School Board’s public comment period in December, she said, “We have students with really unique needs and we are working to get staff the training that they need, and paraprofessionals the training they need, and come up with specific behavior plans that help address some of these behaviors, but they’re unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

