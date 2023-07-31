GILFORD — There were no injuries after a small plane crashed at Laconia Municipal Airport Sunday night. A red SRL Savannah was making its landing just before 8:40 p.m. when the pilot lost control and crashed. 

“The air currents, when you're landing on a light touchdown, it's not unusual for a small plane to go airborne briefly,” explained airport manager Marv Everson of the "flare," which was the event that led to the crash. “It's almost a bounce but not in the sense of a touchdown. It's a kiss, a light flare, and it sets down again in the midst of that flare. It turned sideways, and airplane landing gear is not made to go sideways.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.