Franklin fire

Franklin firefighters respond to a fire at 170 W. Bow St. on Thursday morning. There were no injuries in the fire. (Courtesy image/Franklin Fire Department)

FRANKLIN — There were no injuries in a small residential fire at a duplex Thursday morning. Fire crews contained the blaze in roughly 10 minutes.

The fire at 170 W. Bow St. was quickly knocked down by the Franklin Fire Department. Three people were present at the time of the fire, which is believed to have started on the front porch.

