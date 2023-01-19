FRANKLIN — There were no injuries in a small residential fire at a duplex Thursday morning. Fire crews contained the blaze in roughly 10 minutes.
The fire at 170 W. Bow St. was quickly knocked down by the Franklin Fire Department. Three people were present at the time of the fire, which is believed to have started on the front porch.
“The fire was mostly contained to the porch area with heavy smoke damage to the rest,” Franklin Deputy Chief David Hall said Thursday. “There might have been some minor fire damage to the rest of the apartment.”
Franklin Police, Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS and Sanbornton Fire departments also responded, according to a written statement from Hall.
“We were fortunate to have all departments clear of additional calls at the time of the fire. The address was within a half mile of the fire station and there was fire hydrant nearby,” Hall wrote. “The quick actions of the first arriving crews to knock down the fire and provide a search for life are a tribute to the dedication of our firefighters.”
"Within the next few minutes we were able to determine there was no extension,” Hall said in an interview.
The three occupants are currently displaced due to the damage.
“It’s going to require some work to get them back in there,” Hall said.
