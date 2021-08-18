CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services' NH Mobile Vaccine Van will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at state parks through Sept. 30.
In the Lakes Region, the van will make a stop at Wellington State Park in Bristol on Friday, Sept. 10.
Anyone who is vaccinated at these locations will receive a complimentary day pass to most New Hampshire State Parks and historic sites for use any time until Dec. 31, 2022.
Current schedule
Saturday, Aug. 21 — Pawtuckaway State Park, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26 — Franconia Notch State Park - Echo Lake, 8-10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Hampton Beach State Park – South, 3-6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 — Hampton Beach State Park - South, 8-10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 10 — Wellington State Park, 8 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, Sept. 14 — Jericho Mountain State Park, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15 — Hampton Beach State Park – South, 2:30-6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20 — Hampton Beach State Park - South, 1:30-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 — Wallis Sands State Park, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Sunapee State Park, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 — Hampton Beach State Park - South, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 — Sunapee State Park, 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26 — Pawtuckaway State Park, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27 — Hampton Beach State Park - South, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29 — Franconia Notch State Park - The Flume Gorge, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 — Monadanock HQ State Park, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
For information on other clinics, follow the Facebook page by visiting facebook.com/NHDepartmentOfHealthAndHumanServices.
