CONCORD — New Hampshire State Police are now accepting online applications for the position of Trooper I. Potential candidates may visit nhsp.dos.nh.gov/our-services/justice-information-bureau/recruitment-and-training to learn more.
Eligible applicants have 60 college credits from a recognized institution of higher education in an applicable field of study, or have a high school diploma, GED, or its equivalent plus two years of honorable service the the U.S. military or as a full-time certified police officer in another jurisdiction, or some combination of honorable military and police service totaling two years. Applicants must also be 21 years of age and have 20/40 vision, unaided by corrective lenses.
The next testing date will be Saturday, Feb. 12.
NH State Police now accepts candidates with forearm tattoos, provided that the tattoos are deemed not to be sexist, racist, or otherwise indecent and provided that the bearer is willing to wear a black compression sleeve on the affected limb or limbs whenever in short-sleeve uniforms and to wear long sleeves in plain clothes assignments. Tattoos on the head, face, neck, and hands are not permissible. The NH State Police hope that this carefully-crafted policy will open the opportunity to many talented people previously excluded from serving.
