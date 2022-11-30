BRISTOL — Mika Austin, the student representative to the Newfound Area School Board, said at the board’s Nov. 28 meeting that drug use is part of the  culture at Newfound Regional High School.

“It’s everywhere,” she said. “It’s just normal to walk in [to the bathroom] and see someone doing drugs. ... And the most upsetting part is it’s normal for us to joke about it, kind of like it’s just part of our culture.”

