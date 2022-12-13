BRISTOL — New Hampshire ranks as the worst state in the country as far as youths’ use of drugs and alcohol, according to the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, a biannual poll conducted on behalf of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Within the Granite State, Central New Hampshire is the worst.
“And Bristol is at the epicenter,” said School Administrative Unit 4 Superintendent Pierre Couture. “It’s actually the worst of all.”
That is why, at last month’s meeting of the Newfound Area School Board, school nurse Lisa Hodsdon gave a presentation on how the school district is training the staff to deal with possible drug overdoses.
Couture said there have been no drug overdoses in Newfound schools, and high school Principal Paul Hoiriis said he is not aware of any use of hard drugs such as methamphetamine or heroin.
“The only thing we’ve seen outside of the nicotine vaping is probably the THC vaping,” Hoiriis said. “Have I seen any other drug use in the schools? No. Do I know 100% if there is? I don’t. But no one’s ever been discovered, caught, reported doing something else. Maybe misusing pills ... I think we’ve had two cases that I can think of with that.”
What they are more worried about than student overdoses is an overdose by an adult attending a game or other community event on school grounds.
The high school’s student representative to the school board, Mika Austin, said on Nov. 28 that drugs were “everywhere” in the schools.
“It’s just normal to walk in [to the bathroom] and see someone doing drugs or whatever. And the most upsetting part is it’s normal for us to joke about it, kind of like it’s just part of our culture,” she said. “[I]t’s not just like a once-in-a-while thing; like, the first day of school, I walked in on someone in the bathroom and it’s just really upsetting, and it’s here. It’s happening.”
Hoiriis said he followed up with Austin after that meeting: “When you use the word ‘drugs’ — what, are people shooting up or snorting? But she said it’s vaping. It’s rampant. It’s just out of control.”
Vaping devices can be small, making it very hard to detect their use.
“Back in the day, when I was a principal, you’re looking for a carton of cigarettes. That was kind of hard to conceal,” Couture said. “Now it looks like a thumb drive or something from your computer. This is all different.”
Hoiriis also recalled, “Before, you knew when someone was smoking marijuana. These vapes come in mango, it could be cherry, so you don’t know if it’s just a little bit of odor from somebody’s perfume.”
The nonprofit Communities for Alcohol and Drug-Free Youth, based in Plymouth, has received a grant to open an office in Bristol to specifically address the problems in the Newfound Area, Hoiriis said. The organization is developing a list of topics to address and will be convening a youth council or coalition to bring in resources and speakers.
“They’re looking at doing a parent night out,” he said, where there will be a dinner for two and a guest speaker addressing a topic like “hidden in plain sight” where the parents will learn how to recognize signs of drug use in the home.
Hoiriis said that, in talking with his high school youth, he has learned that they are seeing vaping among sixth grade students.
“A couple of students I talked to were very, very, very forthright and honest, and are saying our prevention efforts need to be at the fourth and fifth grade levels,” Hoiriis said. “They say it grows exponentially every year from their seventh grade ... [and] we need early education efforts.”
Couture said the Newfound Area School District has revitalized its Wellness Committee which has identified increased parental engagement as a major focus. The group has discussed how to teach families about the youth risk data and collaborate on addressing the vaping problem. They have discussed facilitating a Parenting A Second Time Around support group.
In some cases, the students are mimicking the behavior of their parents, and a “move upstream” program might help the youth to make healthier choices.
Currently, the school policy is to punish drug use with in-school or out-of-school suspensions, but Hoiriis said there has been discussion about how effective that is for first-time offenders. Middle school Principal Chris Ulrich is addressing the problem with an alternative to in-school suspensions, instead providing students with a more structured environment “that maybe is uncomfortable to them,” according to Hoiriis.
“Like take their phone away and check their movements a lot,” he said.
The current mandatory 10-day suspension can be reduced by half if the student takes part in a restorative justice program, which involves community service and educational components, but some parents reject such an approach.
“I think it’s about getting the attention of families to really understand what the issues are and how important it is to get involved,” Couture said.
The superintendent said that getting the police involved can be a benefit, as well. More services then become available, such as counseling, and the courts can impose stricter monitoring, such as urine tests and curfews.
“It doesn’t do the kid or do me a favor by giving them a break,” Couture said.
Hoiriis said he liked the structured day as a way of dealing with the problem.
“You show up five minutes before the school day starts, you hand over your phone, you wait for the bell until everyone goes to class, and then you go to class. And then at lunchtime, you eat lunch in the assistant principal’s office,” Hoiriis said. “At the end of the day, kind of like the same thing, you wait when the bell rings, everyone leaves, and you leave after people leave. And then, if there’s flex time during the day, you spend it in the assistant principal’s office, basically eliminating all those unsupervised times — the places where you could make mistakes and [experience] peer pressure.”
Coupling that with student assistance programs can be therapeutic, Hoiriis said.
“The only thing that makes me hesitate about moving away from suspension for the first offense,” Hoiriis said, “is they’re less likely to then get involved with CADY and restorative justice. So you have to find that sweet spot where they’re still going to get involved with CADY and say we want you to be part of restorative justice.”
“The core of it is really get the parents to understand,” Couture said. “It’s kind of put their head in the sand and have their own stuff in their own life going on and they’re just kind of focused on that and they don’t supervise their children enough as they get older. ... So we’re taking it very seriously and trying to fix it.”
