LACONIA — When the E.M. Heath corporation decided to purchase the Union Avenue property previously operated as Trustworthy Hardware, it was a sort of an educated gamble. Heath operates a supermarket and hardware store in Center Harbor, as well as a markets in Holderness and Moultonborough, but Laconia is a more crowded market, especially considering the Lowe’s and Walmart just down the road.
Heath’s ACE-branded hardware store opened quietly just before Christmas, and with the COVID-19 landscape finally becoming less fraught, the store celebrated a grand opening last weekend. Judging by the turnout, it seems like the gamble was well placed.
“The grand opening was an overwhelming success,” said, Dave Petell, president of the E.M. Heath corporation, and the man flipping burgers and turning hot dogs on the grill for the people who stopped in for the celebration.
“At least 2,000 customers over the weekend. It was swamped, from 6:30 in the morning to closing on Friday, and pretty much the same thing on Saturday. We had a tremendous, tremendous weekend. We’re very appreciative of the support we’re getting in Laconia,” Petell said.
Drawing the crowds were the burgers and dogs, as well as several raffles, and “crazy deals” on things such as Weber grills and Big Green Egg cookers, Petell said. “Pretty much all of our specials got blown out.”
Heath took a page from the success that Trustworthy Hardware found over the years, continuing to attract customers even though larger competitors could be found just over the Gilford town line. Petell said that Heath, like Trustworthy, will provide that nuts-and-bolts, basic hardware store inventory that the homeowner and DIY-er need, but without the inconvenience of having to journey through a large parking lot and store. Smaller stores can also hit harder when it comes to service and expertise.
Heath is bringing more to the table than Trustworthy, Petell said. The stock offers items beyond home improvement, such as grills, YETI coolers and beverage containers, fishing and gardening supplies, and seasonal items such as ice and towable water toys. “We are listening to the customers and trying everything that they are recommending or looking for,” Petell said.
“We felt there was a gap that needed to be filled over there. I’m hoping that we’re filling that need as expected, it seems like we’re getting strong support from the community,” Petell said. “There’s a difference between the big box store and the small mom-and-pop community store. Hopefully we’re providing a higher level of community service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.