GILFORD — Gunstock Area Commission Chair Peter Ness resigned his position today during a closed-door meeting of the commission.

Ness, as well as David Strang, joined the meeting by Zoom. Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert were present at Gunstock Mountain Resort during the meeting, which was called late yesterday afternoon for 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

