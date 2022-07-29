GILFORD — Gunstock Area Commission Chair Peter Ness resigned his position today during a closed-door meeting of the commission.
Ness, as well as David Strang, joined the meeting by Zoom. Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert were present at Gunstock Mountain Resort during the meeting, which was called late yesterday afternoon for 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Ness resigned from the meeting at 12:08 p.m., and Strang left the meeting abruptly at 12:10 p.m.
Transitioning to a public session, Wood and Lambert shared this news with those gathered at the mountain, also issuing a demand that the delegation stand up and take action by 5 p.m. today. They particularly asked those who had been silent on the matter to take action.
Lamber remarked that if Gunstock doesn't open for the season, he believes it to be Strang's fault.
In the meeting notice sent out Thursday, the purpose for the non-public session was to discuss legal matters, confidential financial matters, and employment matters.
