LACONIA — There are two words that Carey Hough has been waiting to hear for more than a year now: “Play ball!”
Hough, general manager of the Winnipesaukee Muskrats, said the forced hiatus that shut down the New England Collegiate Baseball League last year will soon end.
“We are definitely on,” Hough said. The league’s opening day will be June 3, less than two months away. She doesn’t have a schedule yet, but said, “We are excited to be playing and bringing the game back to the area.”
The 2021 season will be the same number of games as usual, Hough said, but it will differ from other years in that the league’s 13 teams will be divided into northern and southern divisions, and teams will only play against those in their own division, in order to limit any possible transmission of coronavirus between teams. The league championship series, which usually takes place in mid-August, will feature the winner of each division’s playoff rounds.
Because Robbie Mills Field is owned by Laconia, Hough said the team will look to the city to define what rules spectators will be asked to follow when they attend games. She said the Muskrats will have an easier time adapting to coronavirus concerns than the teams that play in more traditional stadiums. The bleachers and grassy areas outside of the field’s fences will allow fans to find a safe spot from which to watch the action.
“Everybody can bring their own chairs and blankets, and spread out wherever they feel comfortable,” Hough said, adding that the organization has boosted its entertainment efforts, such as between-inning challenges and promotions. “It should be a fun, entertaining year.”
She said those who attend games should expect to see some good play, as the Muskrats had a “great” recruiting season. Considered one of the elite summer leagues for college players, 175 former NECBL players have gone on to play for Major League teams.
“We’ve got a really solid team that we’re excited about,” Hough said. The roster includes a couple of local boys: Ryan Dee, a pitcher from Laconia and, from Franklin, catcher Teddy Beaudet.
Beaudet has now had his baseball career put on hold twice. The first came during his sophomore year at Northeastern University, when he had Tommy John surgery. 2020 was supposed to be a breakout year for him behind the plate, but a global pandemic stopped that in its tracks.
He has taken advantage of those setbacks, finishing his undergraduate degree ahead of schedule and starting an MBA program, also at Northeastern. Beaudet is on track to earn two degrees in six years, but he still has unfinished business on the baseball field.
“Baseball has just been a constant in my life the entire time. My love and passion for the game, being able to do what I love,” Beaudet said. He realized how much it meant to him, especially the connection to his teammates, when it was abruptly taken away last year.
“I’m very excited to get there and start playing, hopefully we can bring a championship back to Winnipesaukee.”
Hough is still working through the yearly task of finding a place for players to stay during the season. Though there’s a couple local players, the rest come from all over the country, and NECBL teams have to find local residents who are willing to offer a spare bedroom for the athletes. It’s a challenge every year, and this year in particular. To sweeten the deal, she said the team is throwing in a concessions voucher, on top of free admission to the games, for host families.
Anyone with questions about hosting a Muskrat could contact Hough at carey@muskratsbaseball.com or 413-330-6304.
“We’re very excited to have everybody come back out to the field,” Hough said.
