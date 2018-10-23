WOLFEBORO — The man shot and killed in a home on Lakeview Drive on Sunday night was serving a home confinement sentence for being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Jeff Lyons, public information officer for the N.H. Department of Corrections, said Kristopher Dube, 36, had prior felony convictions for heroin-related crimes in Strafford County. Dube would have been eligible for parole on Jan. 2, 2019.
A woman who was also shot at the 10 Lakeview Drive residence remained in critical condition and, as of Tuesday night, the Attorney General’s office, state and local police, were still looking for the person or people who shot her and killed Dube while they were inside the home on Oct. 21.
However, Jeffery Strelzin, associate attorney general, said there’s no reason to believe that others in the community should consider themselves in danger.
“We don’t have any specific information to lead us to believe that the public is at risk due to this incident. In any case where a crime like this has taken place and an arrest has not been made, they should take caution,” he said on Tuesday afternoon. He encouraged anyone seeing something unusual to report it to their local police.
Strelzin said that there has been no change to the status of Kathleen Moran, 36, who was shot and transported to a hospital on Sunday night. On Monday, Strelzin’s office said that Moran was in “critical condition.”
He declined to say whether a suspect had been identified, but added, “The investigation is active and ongoing. It is something our office, the state police and Wolfeboro Police are working very hard on.”
The shooting was reported to police through a 9-1-1 call shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 21. Dube was pronounced dead at the scene, and Moran was taken to a hospital. Other residents of the home were uninjured.
Trying to re-start his life
A resident of Lakeview Drive said she and her neighbors, who live on a dead-end road and about a mile from downtown Wolfeboro, have been uneasy since their road was suddenly flooded with police on Sunday night.
“Is there a suspect, a killer, that we need to be worried about? We haven’t had an answer from police,” said the resident, who asked to not be named.
She said that the home where the shooting happened was owned by Dube’s parents, who lived there with Dube’s young daughter, over whom they had custody. Dube moved in this summer, and she noticed that he had an ankle monitor and that he didn’t join his family members on walks into town.
The resident heard that he had been convicted of drug crimes, and, “He was trying to start his life.”
The neighborhood changed when Dube moved in, the neighbor said. “There were scary characters that came around because of Kris,” she said. He also let his dog roam loose, and engaged in what she considered “disrespectful behavior,” such as playing wiffleball in the cemetary across the street. When she confronted Dube, he responded with obscenities, she said.
Yet she also saw a man devoted to his daughter.
“He really loved his daughter. I really got the impression that he wanted to make good with her,” she said. The “boisterous” girl, who she guessed to be around six years old, was typically playing outside, often with her father.
“You could hear the squeals of delight coming from the child, he was trying to be a good father for her,” she said. “I just can’t imagine, this kid has already been through so much trauma. It’s tragic, it’s really tragic that a little kid has to grow up that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.