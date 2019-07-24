LACONIA — It would cost $4.5 million to refurbish both decks of the dilapidated downtown parking garage, a project that could be funded, at least in part, through creation of a downtown pay-to-park system, Public Works Director Wes Anderson told a City Council committee on Monday night.
The two-year project would include adding an exterior stair tower with elevator, repair of the two existing stairwells, new doors, addition of windows, painting, improved lighting and facade improvements.
Engineering reports show portions of the 45-year-old garage are in poor condition. Salt applied to roads in the winter has led to major corrosion.
The top deck is closed because of structural issues. The bottom deck leaks into privately owned businesses on the ground floor. Temporary wooden shoring installed in 2015 and 2017 help support the deck that is open.
While the city owns the two decks of the garage, the bottom floor is privately owned. The city has an obligation to maintain the second floor going forward because it serves as a roof for those businesses.
Some downtown business owners say the garage may be an eyesore but that it’s still worthy of rehabilitation until it can be replaced. On the other side is the view, often articulated by Councilor David Bownes, that the structure is an “abomination” and not worth any further public investment.
It would cost $10.8 million to build a new garage, not including the cost of deconstructing the old one, Anderson said.
“I’m still of the opinion it would be a mistake to do any kind of a rehab of that building,” Bownes said Tuesday. “I don’t see it functioning as a city parking structure in the future.”
Councilor Bob Hamel said the way forward is not clear.
“We’ve got to figure out which path we’re going to take,” he said.
He said a suggestion to build a new parking structure in the City Hall parking lot would be expensive and not the best use of riverfront property, unless a private developer wanted to partner with the city and help build a mixed-use structure.
Parking in the garage and downtown is now free, but plans are being considered to create a pay-to-park system.
