LACONIA — Kellerhaus is one of nine businesses in the state that will share in $575,000 of federal funding for renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects.
The local shop, known for its homemade ice cream, chocolates, candies, and gifts, will receive $28,577 through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Daryl Dawson, owner of Kellerhaus, said he has been able to reduce his electrical costs by installing LED lighting and heat pumps. Other work will be done on the building’s envelope and on reducing energy use in walk-in freezers and refrigerators.
Parts of the building date to 1909.
“We wanted to lower our bills, but we also wanted to be more green,” Dawson said.
He said his electrical bills trail only payroll and mortgage payments as a business expense. At the height of the summer season, he employs as many as 40 people.
He figures the energy-saving measures taken so far have cut almost 40 percent off his bills.
Other recipients of the federal funding are Port City Air, Inc., Portsmouth, ($171,633); Sponge-Jet, Inc., Newington, ($99,820); Froling LLC, Keene, ($82,903); Holt Brothers Orchard Partnership, Lyndeborough ($49,999); McKenzie’s Farm, Milton ($49,188); NE Solar, Charlestown ($39,846), Meridan Hill Maple Farm, LLC, Columbia ($27,700); Solis, Inc., LLC, Berlin ($27,610).
The energy program is intended to help farmers and small business owners in rural communities improve their energy efficiency or purchase renewable energy systems.
Shaheen advocated for funding for USDA energy programs.
“Promoting renewable energy sources and energy efficiency are key to building a cleaner, more affordable energy future for communities throughout New Hampshire and across the country,” she said. “Supporting programs such as REAP that boost these efforts will continue to be a priority for me in the Senate.
“Small businesses and farms are part of the lifeblood of communities across New Hampshire, and by helping them reduce their energy costs, these grants will help them thrive.”
Rep. Chris Pappas said energy costs “pose a tremendous burden to businesses across our state, and we must support projects and initiatives that will help ease it.
“These federal funds will facilitate renewable energy and efficiency projects that will allow businesses to save money and reduce their carbon footprint. This is a win for our economy and environment, and I’m pleased REAP is able to assist so many farms and businesses with these grants.”
