BELMONT — Parts of Lake Winnisquam will be treated on Wednesday, Aug. 21, to control milfoil, an invasive aquatic plant.
The Winnisquam Watershed Network, a local nonprofit organization, is paying for the treatment and will be supervising, along with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
For more information, contact Lisa Eggleston at 508-259-1137 or Lynne Lowd at 603-818-1647.
