Messer St Bridge

The Messer Street bridge will be under construction starting Monday, May 22, for up to five months. The bridge will remain open for one-way traffic while repairs are underway. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — One of the city’s shortcuts will be disrupted this summer as repairs take place on the Messer Street bridge.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 22, and, according to Wes Anderson, the city’s Department of Public Works director, it could take five months to complete.

