If you or a loved one needs assistance in dealing with a mental health issue, here are some resources you can turn to for help:
 
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-273-8255, 24 hours a day

Lakes Region Mental Health Center

603-524-1100

lrmhc.org

HealthFirst
Laconia: 603-366-1070
Franklin: 603-934-1464
healthfirstfamily.org
 
NAMI-New Hampshire
800-242-6264
naminh.org

