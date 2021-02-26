If you or a loved one needs assistance in dealing with a mental health issue, here are some resources you can turn to for help:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-273-8255, 24 hours a day
Lakes Region Mental Health Center
603-524-1100
HealthFirst
Laconia: 603-366-1070
Franklin: 603-934-1464
NAMI-New Hampshire
800-242-6264
