cumberland farms renovation

The gilded glow of Gas Whole, formerly Cumberland Farms, on Court Street beckons wealthy customers. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — A Court Street gas station and convenience store has long been the stomping ground for a diverse mix of down-on-their-luck locals, chemically-enhanced wanderers and colorful proletariat. But all that is about to change, as the luxury grocery store brand Whole Foods has purchased the property and is finishing the transformation of Cumberland Farms into Gas Whole, the nation's most pretentious, high-class convenience store ever seen.

The store, affectionately known as "Ghetto Cumby's" in some spaces, once a haven for desperate drivers seeking last-minute fuel and stale snacks, has now become a luxurious oasis for the rich and famous. Gas pumps come equipped with personal attendants dressed in tuxedos, providing white-glove service to customers as they pump premium, nitrous-infused fuel into their Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.