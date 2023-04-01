LACONIA — A Court Street gas station and convenience store has long been the stomping ground for a diverse mix of down-on-their-luck locals, chemically-enhanced wanderers and colorful proletariat. But all that is about to change, as the luxury grocery store brand Whole Foods has purchased the property and is finishing the transformation of Cumberland Farms into Gas Whole, the nation's most pretentious, high-class convenience store ever seen.
The store, affectionately known as "Ghetto Cumby's" in some spaces, once a haven for desperate drivers seeking last-minute fuel and stale snacks, has now become a luxurious oasis for the rich and famous. Gas pumps come equipped with personal attendants dressed in tuxedos, providing white-glove service to customers as they pump premium, nitrous-infused fuel into their Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces.
The exterior of the once-dilapidated gas station now features sleek, modern architecture and high-end finishes. As customers step into the lavish interior, they are greeted by a live string quartet and an impressive chandelier hanging from the ceiling. It also boasts a farm-to-table deli, an extensive wine selection, and an artisanal cheese counter staffed by an expert cheesemonger. In a nod to the location's past, the aisles are still stocked with essentials such as cigarettes and beer, though the latter has been upgraded to an assortment of craft brews. Gone are the days of sticky floors, out-of-order car washes and questionable hot dogs rotating endlessly on a greasy roller grill. Instead, the convenience store now boasts a selection of gourmet food options, including bacon-wrapped figs, truffle-infused popcorn, and top-of-the line charcuterie and butter boards.
As one would expect from a place that combines gasoline and gourmet food, the Gas Whole experience is designed to cater to even the most discerning of customers. Brady Broderick, a Whole Foods spokesperson, commented on the transformation: "We all know that people are in a hurry these days, so why not grab some kale chips and a kombucha while you're at it? You can feel superior to everyone else at the gas pump."
The once cramped and dingy aisles have been replaced with spacious corridors, each lined with luxurious items such as imported chocolate bars, fine wines, and designer sunglasses. Even the slushy machine has been revamped, offering a choice of champagne, Cristal, or Dom Pérignon slushies, topped with edible gold leaf.
In place of the previously malfunctioning and odorous bathroom, patrons can now enjoy a spa-like restroom experience. The space has been transformed into an extravagant washroom with marble floors, golden faucets, and bidets that play soothing classical music as they cleanse. The pièce de résistance, however, is the towel service. Attendants await with monogrammed, heated towels to ensure patrons leave the restroom feeling pampered and refreshed.
Cumberland Farms' rebrand has not gone unnoticed by the community. Locals have been flocking to the gas station to catch a glimpse of the opulent transformation. The gas station has implemented a strict dress code to maintain its newfound air of exclusivity, and patrons can be seen entering the store wearing suede suits and glittering ball gowns.
Yet, the decision to rebrand Cumberland Farms into Gas Whole has been met with mixed reactions. While some residents are thrilled by the prospect of an upscale establishment gracing their neighborhood, others are mourning the loss of the hardscrabble charm that once defined Cumberland Farms.
"I can't believe they're turning our beloved Ghetto Cumby's into some hoity-toity shopping experience," lamented longtime Laconia resident Bethesda auPair. "I used to love coming here and watching the colorful cast of characters while enjoying my day-old doughnut and a lukewarm coffee. It's a real shame to see it all go."
Some residents have taken to social media to express their grief over the loss of their cherished local hangout, with hashtags such as #CumbyBackToMe and #GhettoCumbysForever trending on the Laconia is Talking, Laconia is Really Talking, and Laconia Won't Shut The F*** Up Facebook pages.
To these concerns, Broderick replied, "We're not here to destroy the fabric of the community, just to provide an alternative for those who want to experience life's simple pleasures. Nostalgia's great and all, but let's be honest — if you've ever wanted to experience a gas station where you can buy quinoa salads, stuffed mushrooms, and charge up your Tesla, Gas Whole is the place to be. We're bringing a touch of class to a place where folks used to buy prophylactics and ultra-aged beef jerky. And hey, if you find yourself developing a penchant for caviar while waiting for your tank to fill, well, you're welcome."
One particularly vocal critic, Petrificus Totulus, has even started a petition to bring back the old Cumberland Farms, citing the loss of an authentic, small-town experience.
"Where else can you find a place where everyone knows your name, and you can chat with the cashier about your bunions while buying a pack of butts and a lottery ticket?" he asked. "It's sad to see another piece of our town's history being wiped away by the corporate machine."
Regardless of where Laconians stand on the Gas Whole debate, it's clear that the town is entering a new era. As the sun sets on the days of the "Ghetto Cumby's" and its motley crew of patrons, a new chapter begins — one filled with cold-pressed juices, fancy cheeses, and an undeniable air of pretension.
