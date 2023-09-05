Squam Lake sign

A sign from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services warns anglers of PCBs present in fish on Squam Lake. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

SANDWICH — Data collected from dozens of nonviable loon eggs points to high levels of “forever chemicals” and other similar contaminants in Squam Lake, which has been lauded for its pristine water quality. In 2021, the Loon Preservation Committee published a 38-page report covering their findings and shared it with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services in hopes of promoting more testing for “forever chemicals” throughout the state.

“LPC recognizes that state agency funding for testing of contaminants is limited and that contaminants testing is both complex and expensive,” the report reads. “However, we believe long-term systematic testing of high trophic-level lake wildlife is needed to address this issue and gain a better understanding of the extent, levels, and potential impact of contaminants in New Hampshire's lakes.”

