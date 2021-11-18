LACONIA — As an indication of school board meetings becoming increasingly contentious events, a small group of protesters organized in the parking lot of the Laconia School District office Tuesday evening. Seven adults and four children attended the protest, bearing signs with slogans like “Let us breathe,” and “children aren’t lab rats.”
The school board does not require vaccinations for students, but they are required to wear masks while indoors at school if they are unable to maintain a social distance of six feet.
According to Superintendent Steve Tucker, the board has been partnering with public health officials to set up vaccination clinics after school hours.
“We’re looking at vaccinations for children ages five to 18 after school around 4-7 p.m. That way parents can come with young children,” Tucker said. “With the screening questions, there could be questions the parents will need to be there for.”
Back outside, the protesters talked among themselves and displayed their signs in the growing dark. There were also generalized concerns regarding the equity and quality of the region’s education system as a whole.
“Laconia schools have been failing for a long time,” said protester Ronnie Abbot. “When I was in school, I’d say they were failing then.” Abbot has lived in Laconia for over 30 years, and said he was concerned about critical race theory being taught in schools – something the district has repeatedly said isn't happening.
“There’s a classist system in a lot of public schools. If you grow up having, you grow up getting, if you don’t have, you don’t get,” Abbot said. “I remember having a guidance counselor go into a meeting with the principal saying I need to be in AP classes, and the principal said no, ‘he’s too loud, he’s too much of a trouble maker, he will bother the rest of the kids’. Because I was on the lower end of the money spectrum, I didn’t grow up with anything. I got bored with school because I was in regular people's classes, I was treated like I was basically nothing. And that happens to a lot of kids in this classist system.”
Other protesters, who didn't want to identify themselves to a reporter, expressed a sentiment that their concerns weren't being taken seriously by the school board.
It’s not clear if the protest had an impact on school board attendees, as those seen arriving seemed to ignore the demonstration and the protesters’s attempts to engage them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.