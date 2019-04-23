LACONIA — After a series of complaints, one from a woman dressed as a bunny rabbit, the city is trying to better accommodate shop owners whose businesses have been suffering during an ongoing road construction detour.
City councilors questioned City Manager Scott Myers and Public Works Director Wes Anderson on Monday night about the half-mile-long detour on Union Avenue.
A flagger for a road construction company has been ordering northbound traffic to detour to Mechanic Street, preventing quick access to local businesses along Union Avenue.
Anderson said signage has been changed at the detour location to make it clear there are local businesses in the area and they are open. Northbound motorists can access those businesses by taking the detour, making a left on Clinton Street and a left on Union Avenue.
The other alternative is to stop at the detour and explain to the flagger a desire to drive directly to a nearby business.
The flagger is supposed to let people through in such circumstances, and has even been given a script of what to say.
“Let’s make sure he sticks to the script,” Councilor Andrew Hosmer said.
He noted that even though the flagger works for the road construction company, in a sense, he should think of himself as a goodwill ambassador for the city.
Last week, the flagger was sending people onto the detour without exception. One person said the flagger called him a liar when he said he wanted to go to a local business.
Some motorists were less than patient. One refused to stop at the flagger and displayed his middle finger.
Jean Cox, owner of Art Escape, was so concerned with losing business that she donned a bunny rabbit suit and positioned herself at the detour with a sign with logos of the shops ahead. This is her busiest time of the year.
Other local businesses affected by the detour, which is to last at least until Memorial Day, include NAPA Auto Parts, Open Door Preschool and Childcare Center, Cantin Chevrolet, Aroma Joe’s Coffee, Bayside Service and Hughes Automotive.
The detour is part of a $1.4 million repair project for one of the most heavily traveled roads in the city: Union Avenue from Elm to Stark streets.
The half-mile section of roadway will be rebuilt and work will be done to water, sewer and stormwater systems in the area. The area has been plagued with major potholes and sunken roadway.
