LACONIA — Ward 3 City Councilor Henry Lipman has filed for re-election, the City Clerk’s Office reported Friday.
Lipman, who is completing his seventh term on the council, is the third councilor to file for re-election in the first three days of the filing period. The others are Ward 4 Councilor Mark Haynes, and Ward 6 Councilor Tony Felch. Mayor Andrew Hosmer has also declared his intention to seek another term.
Also filing Friday was Liana Crowell, who declared her candidacy for the at-large seat on the Laconia School Board. That seat is currently held by Joe Cormier. Cormier was appointed to the board last year after Bob Champlin resigned.
In other filings reported on Friday:
— David Stamps. Ward 3 supervisor of the checklist.
— Amber Flanders, Ward 4 supervisor of the checklist.
— Steven Bogert, Ward 5 clerk.
The filing period continues next week, with the deadline to file being Friday at 5 p.m.
If there are more than two candidates for either mayor or city council, a primary will be held on Sept. 14 to narrow the field. The city election is set for Nov. 2.
