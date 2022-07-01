Gilmanton’s Independence Day fireworks will be in Crystal Lake Park on Saturday, July 2, at dusk, with a July 3 rain date. The parade will begin at Town Hall Common at 10 a.m. on July 4.
Laconia’s Independence Day celebration will happen on Sunday, July 3, starting with the parade, departing from Laconia High School at 4:30 p.m., and ending at Opechee Park, where there will be music and vendors. The fireworks show goes off at 10 p.m.
There will be fireworks at Weirs Beach at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, to mark the holiday.
Alton’s fireworks display will take place at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, over Alton Bay. The rain date is July 9.
Meredith fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, over Meredith Bay in downtown Meredith. The rain date is July 5.
Center Harbor’s 9:15 p.m. firework show over Center Harbor Bay on Monday, July 4, will be preceded by a 9 a.m. road race and a 2 p.m. parade.
Wolfeboro’s celebrations will include a parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks over Wolfeboro Harbor at dusk on Monday, July 4.
