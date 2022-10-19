LACONIA — Tourists who cross the Canadian border into Quebec are greeted with "Bienvenue," the French word for "welcome," and the phrase on local license plates, “Je me souviens,” which means “I remember.”

That’s been the motto of the province since 1868, when the premier of Canada added “Je me souviens” to a coat of arms sent to the nation by Britain’s Queen Victoria.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.