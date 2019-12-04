CONCORD — The Lakes Region Conservation Trust was among 33 project recipients receiving a total of $3.5 million in matching grants through the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, at a State House ceremony on Wednesday.
Grants also went to 21 historic resource projects for structures that date from the 1759 Ebenezer Hinsdale House in Hinsdale, to Belmont’s 1928 library.
“LCHIP defines the 603,” said Gov. Chris Sununu during the ceremony, conducted in the Executive Council chamber. “These grants not only help preserve some of our state’s most important natural, cultural, and historic sites, but provide an immeasurable benefit to Granite Staters.”
LCHIP Board Chair Amanda Merrill said the grant round was highly competitive, with more than $7 million in funding requests for the $3.5 million available for grants.
“The LCHIP Board of Directors was particularly impressed with the variety and quality of projects seeking support this year,” she said.
The $75,000 grant to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust will help to permanently protect 132 acres in Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro, on Mount Pleasant. The project will provide recreational, nature observation, and education opportunities for the community, as well as to protect wildlife habitat and water resources. The Trust plans to improve the trail to a prominent open ledge where visitors will be able to enjoy expansive views extending to Lake Winnipesaukee, Red Hill, the Belknap, Sandwich, and Ossipee Mountain ranges, and points beyond.
The project also will protect the historic Mount Pleasant-Haley-Walker cemetery, which served the farming settlement known as Brighton and is believed to contain the grave of a Revolutionary War soldier.
Twelve natural resource projects received funding to provide permanent conservation for 3,500 acres. Projects range in size from 22 acres of farmland in Winchester to 1,368 acres of wildlife habitat in Gilsum.
The Belmont Public Library is in the heart of downtown. In 1928, local mill owners paid for its construction and endowed a trust fund to contribute to its maintenance. Over the years, it has become a much-beloved and highly visible symbol of the community.
Library stewards have been working on the building in stages, and the $13,335 LCHIP grant will assist in repointing the exterior mortar on the front and northeast side of the building.
Grant recipients are required to provide matching funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.