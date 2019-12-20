LACONIA — Starting firefighters would be paid more under an agreement that is to come before the City Council for approval on Monday night.
The firefighters’ union and city staff have a tentative agreement to pay starting firefighters at a base rate, rather than the lower probationary rate.
The lower rate is now paid to all starting firefighters, regardless of their experience level.
“This prevents Laconia Fire from attracting experienced personnel to come to work in this department,” Chief Kirk Beattie said in a staff report.
“It is not uncommon for fire departments to have flexibility in their new employees’ starting pay as a way to attract qualified and experienced personnel. This is especially true for firefighters who are also paramedics. Hopefully this will allow us to more easily fill our vacancies, especially when we need paramedics.”
The difference in pay between the probationary and the base level is about $6,000 per year.
Inauguration
A changing of the guard is in the offing for the Laconia City Council.
The public is invited to the inauguration of Mayor-elect Andrew Hosmer on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Belknap Mill.
Hosmer will succeed three-term Mayor Ed Engler, who did not seek re-election. The event will also serve to welcome Tony Felch to the Ward 6 council seat, which was formerly held by Hosmer.
Presidential primary
Absentee ballots can be requested through the City Clerk’s office for the Feb. 11 Presidential Primary.
Completed applications may be dropped off to the Clerk’s Office, faxed to 603-524-1766, emailed to cityclerk@laconianh.gov, or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, PO Box 489, Laconia, NH 03247.
Absentee ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. on the day of the election in order for the vote to count.
For more information: City Clerk’s office, 527-1265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.