CONCORD — Voters from Laconia and eight other cities will vote on whether to permit the operation of physical sports book retail locations within their communities during city elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Besides Laconia, residents of Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Dover, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, and Somersworth will be voting on the measure.
Franklin voters already approved their city as a potential location for sports book retail locations during city elections on Oct. 1.
“We have been working directly with city leaders and residents in recent months to ensure they have all the information they need regarding sports betting implementation,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery. “We are pleased to see this response from cities across the state interested in putting this sports betting question before voters. We look forward to continuing to be a resource for community leaders as we launch a successful and responsible sports betting system in New Hampshire.”
The New Hampshire Lottery also released a scoring summary of the potential online vendors and retailers looking to offer sports betting in New Hampshire today. The New Hampshire Lottery issued a sports betting request for proposals (RFP) in August and received 13 proposals in response.
To see the scoring summary, visit: https://www.nhlottery.com/News/2019/Sports-Betting-RFP-LOT-2020-01-Scoring-Summary.
“Sports betting represents a major next step in the New Hampshire Lottery’s evolution, and given its significance, we are pleased with the overall quality of the proposals we received,” said Maura McCann, the marketing director for the New Hampshire Lottery. “We look forward to continuing the RFP process and to ultimately implementing a sports betting system that supports continued revenue growth, while also incorporating all necessary safeguards and protections for our players and retailers.”
The New Hampshire Lottery, which expects to approve final contracts by the end of November 2019, is prohibited from releasing any further information regarding the RFP process at this time.
Governor Chris Sununu signed legislation in July authorizing the New Hampshire Lottery to conduct sports betting, which will be allowed through as many as 10 physical sports book locations and as many as five online sports books.
The sports betting legislation was written to provide individual communities across the state with the option to put the question to voters as to whether to permit the operation of sports book retail locations within their communities. New Hampshire towns will be able to place the question on their Town Meeting warrants in spring 2020.
The sports betting legislation, which creates a Division of Sports Wagering within the New Hampshire Lottery to oversee sports betting, allows for mobile wagering and prohibits any wagering on New Hampshire college teams or any college games taking place in the Granite State. Players must be 18 or older to make wagers.
