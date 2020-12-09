LACONIA — School Superintendent Steve Tucker has tested positive for coronavirus.
Tucker reported the test result on Wednesday evening. He said he received the report of his COVID test earlier in the day.
Assistant Superintendent Amy Hinds will assume much of Tucker's day-to-day responsibilities while he goes through the two-week quarantine. But Tucker said he expected he would be performing some duties from home during the quarantine period.
He said a contact tracing investigation would be performed, but he did not believe that his diagnosis would result in any changes in the operation of any of the city's five public schools.
"I've been very careful about staying at least six feet from people I meet with as I go about the district," he said.
Close contact is defined as being closer than 6 feet from a person for 10 minutes or longer.
Tucker said he was prompted to get a COVID test when he started to feel fatigued after exercising.
"I keep active, and I run, and I noticed my energy level was not what it normally is," he explained.
"I thought it was best to be cautious and prudent," he added regarding his decision to get tested.
Aside from feeling sluggish, Tucker said he has so far not experienced any other symptoms commonly associated with the virus.
Tucker said the plan is still for the School Board to meet next Tuesday as scheduled.
He added that his wife and three children will also have to quarantine for two weeks.
