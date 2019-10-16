LACONIA — After an adult from Laconia tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has elevated the city's arboviral risk level to high.
This is the second identification in the state this year. A Kingston resident was identified on Aug. 8.
Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and there are no vaccines to prevent it.
The arboviral risk level indicates the risk of transmission from mosquitoes. The surrounding towns of Belmont, Gilford, Meredith, Tilton, and Sanbornton increased to moderate after the Laconia person was identified with the disease.
Jamestown Canyon virus is a mosquito-borne pathogen that circulates widely in North America, primarily between deer and mosquitoes, but reports in humans have been increasing over the last several years.
This is New Hampshire’s eighth case of JCV since the first report of the disease in 2013. Most illnesses caused by JCV have been mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement has been reported, including fatal infections.
“There are still mosquitos present this time of year that can transmit a variety of infections, including Jamestown Canyon Virus,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It is important for residents and visitors to continue to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”
People can be infected and not develop any symptoms, or develop very mild symptoms, which can include flu-like illness, including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. People infected with JCV or other mosquito-borne illnesses, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus (WNV), can develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis. Anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, should contact a local medical provider.
For more information, call the DHHS Division of Public Health Services Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m, Monday-Friday, or visit www.dhhs.nh.gov or www.cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.