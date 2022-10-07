LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters.

Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years ago as a way to honor her late husband, firefighter Lt. Mark Miller. Mark died 17 years ago during a water rescue training exercise in Lake Winnipesaukee.

