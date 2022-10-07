LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters.
Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years ago as a way to honor her late husband, firefighter Lt. Mark Miller. Mark died 17 years ago during a water rescue training exercise in Lake Winnipesaukee.
“I get communications from the National Firefighter Foundation because my husband passed away,” Miller explained. “They do this Light the Night event, and I decided to do it at my home and asked the community to get involved.”
Four years later, nighttime drivers can see red lights stretching from downtown to the Laconia Pet Center, and up to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
This year, All My life Jewelers and Vista Foods were among the newcomers.
Since bringing Light the Night to Laconia, Miller said more businesses and residents join the effort each year.
“I am blown away by the participation,” Miller said. “I got so many people that are lighting up and loving the community bond.”
Miller’s reach has extended far beyond the city. After years of outreach, Miller said the Mount Washington Observatory agreed to join the effort.
“They were anxious to participate because they felt like they had a connection to the event and they wanted to honor the profession,” Miller said, citing the mountain’s own contingent of firefighters and other rescue personnel. “I reached out, Story Land is lit, and the Polar Caves have signed on for next year.”
Light the Night displays will be visible through Sunday evening, so Lakes Region residents can take a drive to view them this weekend.
