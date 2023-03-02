LACONIA — Laconia High School was one of several targets across the state of a series of active shooter hoax calls Thursday. In a message to parents, Superintendent Steve Tucker said a call was made to the Laconia Police Department with a threat to LHS. The school is not open for the week due to winter break, but police responded to confirm there was no threat.

“The Laconia Police Department determined that the call was a hoax and that the threat is not credible,” Tucker wrote. “We wanted to be sure you have this information. We are grateful for our school district's strong partnership with the Laconia Police Department.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.