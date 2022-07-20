LACONIA — All three elementary schools in Laconia have new leadership ready to start the school year after the appointment of Elisa Guerriero as principal of Pleasant Street School. Guerriero's hire was unanimously approved by the school board at their July 12 meeting.
Superintendent Steve Tucker said Guerriero was selected by a search committee of Pleasant Street School stakeholders including board members Laura Dunn and Dawn Johnson, teachers, paraprofessionals, parents, social workers and school secretaries.
Guerriero grew up in Bristol and, after earning an undergraduate degree in elementary education from Keene State College and a masters degree in educational administration and supervision from Plymouth State University, taught third, fourth and fifth grade during a nearly 24-year period at Newfound Area schools.
Though Guerriero has held the educational qualifications to seek an administrative position for nearly two decades, she remained a classroom teacher both because she enjoyed it and because it allowed her to prioritize quality time with her four sons. She pursued the principal position in Laconia because, she said, she was ready to start a new chapter in her life.
“It is a privilege and an honor to start my next chapter in Laconia schools,” Guerriero said. “It’s like one big giant family here.”
The new principal’s goal is to immerse herself in the PSS community and to be an approachable team player. She believes that, having been a teacher in classrooms so recently, she will be able to connect with and show up for teachers at PSS. She said she plans to continue all the school’s traditions and be involved on the ground in classrooms.
Guerriero succeeds longtime principal David Levesque, whose contract was not renewed this year, and whose departure remains a point of controversy in the district.
The school board approved Guerriero at their July 12 meeting, which had been originally scheduled for July 19 but was moved to allow several new administrators, including Guerriero, to begin their work sooner. School board members Jennifer Anderson and Heather Drolet were absent and did not participate in the vote.
“I got a tour of the district on my first day, and I’m already getting lots of hugs and handshakes from staff and students,” Guerriero said. “I’ve been welcomed with open arms.”
Guerriero also commended the other two new principals of Laconia’s elementary schools, who have some experience in the district — one as a principal and the other as an alumna — for their support and guidance so far. “We’re going to make a great team,” Guerriero said.
The other elementary school principals are Eric Johnson, approved by the board in June as principal for Elm Street School, and Michaela Champlin, approved April 5 as incoming principal at Woodland Heights.
“I am thrilled to be coming back to Laconia and Woodland Heights,” said Champlin. Champlin attended Woodland Heights as a student and went through the Laconia school system, where both of her parents were educators. Champlin began her career as a teacher in Manchester and spent three years as an assistant principal in Merrimack.
“Coming back to Laconia has always been a dream of mine,” Champlin said. “It’s a special place.” The position at Woodland Heights presented an opportunity to fulfill that dream.
Champlin said joining the team of administrative arrivals to Laconia’s elementary schools is an exciting prospect. Getting to work alongside Johnson, who previously worked in the district for over a decade and who spent over five years at Woodland Heights, bolsters her network of support. After spending the last few months getting to know the staff and programs at Woodland Heights, she is excited to welcome Guerriero to the district.
Principals at Pleasant Street, Woodland Heights and Elm Street schools all departed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, among several other administrators. This meant a considerable slate of hires for the district.
"I'm excited about the people we have hired," Tucker said in an interview. "They have significant experience in education and I'm excited to work with them."
The school board, after reducing its meeting frequency for the summer, will meet Aug. 9 and 23 before resuming its regular meeting schedule in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.