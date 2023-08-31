Elm Street School

Elm Street School had the highest kindergarten enrollment for the 2023-24 school year with at least 48 students across three classes, followed by 32 registered in two classes at Pleasant Street and eight students at Woodland Heights, according to figures provided at a school board meeting last month. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

LACONIA — Kindergarteners in the city will attend the school nearest where they live in 2024 and be registered through the district office, returning practice to a longstanding policy.

Parents in the last few years have been able to register kindergarteners at the school of their choice on a largely first-come, first-served basis. After the district stepped in to correct lopsided enrollment numbers between its three elementary schools this summer, Superintendent Steve Tucker said Laconia will move to an online central registration system next year. Under this system, each residence in the city has been assigned to a school zone. Because they will register online rather than at each school, students will now go to the school in their zone, unless granted an exception by the district. Reimplementing a zone-based model is aimed at ensuring balanced class sizes and consistency in district practice from year to year.

