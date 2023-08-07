LACONIA — Art has been a constant companion in Amy Parker’s life. Despite her talent and passion for art, it did not become her profession until well into her adulthood. Now she sells her work around the country, and has a membership service teaching other artists the ins and outs of entrepreneurship.

As a painter, Parker creates colorful landscapes and portraits using a variety of techniques and mixed media. Her styles range from realism, impressionism and surrealism to all out displays of abstraction in bright color.

