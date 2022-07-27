GILFORD — Gary Kiedaisch formally withdrew his resignation from the Gunstock Area Commission via a letter submitted to the county administrator on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. Kiedaisch’s letter was addressed to the Belknap County Delegation, the government body made up of the state representatives for the county charged with appointing and removing members of the GAC.

Kiedaisch said he had obtained the legal opinion from a third-party legal expert — an unnamed, retired lawyer — that his resignation had never been accepted or confirmed by either the Gunstock Area Commission nor the Belknap County Delegation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.