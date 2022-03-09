MEREDITH — Voters returned an incumbent candidate to the selectboard, and chose a banker whose family has lived in town for four generations, among the four candidates before them on Tuesday.
Steve Aiken, who works at Meredith Village Savings Bank, garnered the most votes among the four with 538. Incumbent Jonathan James, with 509 votes, earned the other open seat. They were followed by Liz Rohdenburg, with 267 votes, and Dara McCue, 119.
The six other matters on the town ballot before voters on Tuesday were all zoning questions, which all passed. The town took up other questions during its annual meeting on Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.