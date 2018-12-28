FRANKLIN — A local resident was being treated at a Boston hospital Friday after suffering serious injuries in a house fire Thursday evening.
A second occupant was also injured, but less seriously, in the two-alarm fire at 59 Daniel Webster Drive.
The fire was first reported at 6:39 p.m. Thursday, according to Fire Chief Kenneth LaChapelle. As the first responders were rushing to the scene the department was notified that one person might be trapped inside the building, prompting the first alarm for additional equipment and personnel. When the first unit arrived at the scene heavy smoke and fire was coming from the first floor or the two-story house, resulting in a second alarm.
The more seriously injured victim was at a neighbor’s house when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. The other victim was on the front lawn of the house, Deputy Fire Chief Mike Foss said Friday. Foss described the victims as a woman and an elderly man, but was unable to provide their names or information about their medical condition.
LaChapelle said the more seriously injured victim suffered respiratory burns and smoke inhalation and was airlifted to a Boston hospital. The other victim suffered minor burns and was treated at Franklin Regional Hospital.
Two pets also made it out alive, LaChapelle said.
The house is owned by the Clifford J. Brizer Revocable Trust, according to city records.
The blaze was caused by cooking grease on the stovetop, LaChapelle said. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and limit the fire damage to the kitchen.
Foss said there was some minor water damage to other parts of the house. He estimated the damage to be at least $30,000, but noted that estimate was very preliminary. The house is currently uninhabitable, he added, because both electricity and water to the house have been shut off.
Crews from Tilton-Northfield, Bristol, Sanbornton, Belmont, Andover, Concord, Boscawen, and Laconia fire departments, and Penacook Rescue aided in fighting the fire.
