GILFORD — A dive team from the Nashua Police Department assisted the New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol on Tuesday in recovering the hull and mechanical systems of the second boat involved in the fatal Nov 9 accident on Lake Winnipesaukee that took the lives of Harold “Hal” Lyon and James Hanson.
Marine Patrol had already photographed, video recorded and recovered several pieces of Lyon's boat with the assistance of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Remote Operate Vehicle (ROV), but the removal of the boat’s hull and mechanical systems required the use of divers.
The boat, a 1972 Pen Yan, was recovered from the lake bottom just north of the Bear Island Post Office. Divers used air bags to float the boat’s severely damaged hull before it was towed to Shep Brown’s Boat Basin on Meredith Neck. At the marina, it was lifted from the lake by fork truck and removed by Marine Patrol, where boat accident reconstruction specialists will continue their investigation into the circumstance of the late-season boat crash.
Lyons and Hanson, both of Meredith, were piloting the boats when they collided. Both boat operators died as a result of the crash, and James’ wife, Carmella Hanson, was seriously injured.
“It is our hope that retrieving this boat and the evidence related to it will help us provide answers for the Hanson and Lyons families,” said Marine Patrol Sgt. Dave Ouellette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.