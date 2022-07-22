Trees Down

Trees block an unidentified road in the Meredith area after a severe thunderstorm moved through the area Thursday afternoon. Thousands lost power as a result of the storm. (Courtesy photo/NH Electric Cooperative) 

Severe weather hit the area for the second week in a row, toppling trees, and knocking out electric power to thousands of homes and businesses.

The fast-moving thunderstorms were especially severe in the northern Lakes Region. Bristol, Meredith, Center Harbor, and Moultonborough were hit hard, according to weather and utility company officials.

